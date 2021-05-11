Favourable rains catapult ZNS bumper harvests

BENEDICT TEMBO, Kaoma, Mumbwa

BUILDING on the success of its mechanisation at its Mangango Unit on the outskirts of Kaoma, Western Province, Zambia National Service (ZNS) has begun mechanising its unit in Mumbwa, where it is installing a centre-pivot.

At Mangango, mechanisation has brought crop diversification as ZNS is able to grow soyabeans and wheat under irrigation using a centre-pivot.

Mangango Unit commanding officer John Lungu said this has drastically increased on crop diversification and production.

Lieutenant Colonel Lungu said ploughing is done by using a tractor, plough and a disc harrow, which is fast and saves on time, thereby reducing on drudgery but increases yield.

Lt. Col. Lungu said planting is done using a tractor and seed planter at a recommended plant spacing.

This he said has also saved on time of planting and has also reduced on drudgery but increased harvest.

On weed control, Col. Lungu said this is done by using a tractor and a boom sprayer to eradicate weeds.

This has proved to be an effective way to control weeds. As a result, ZNS fields are weed-free and this has drastically increased harvest and CLICK TO READ MORE