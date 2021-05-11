Business

Favourable rains catapult ZNS bumper harvests

May 11, 2021
1 Min Read
FROM left: Zambia National Service Mangango commanding officer Lieutenant Colonel John Lungu, second in command Major Stanslous Mwanza, Samson Mwanza, a provost, and commanding officer - crops Major Mike Mwitwa in one of the maize fields at the unit in Western Province recently. PICTURE: BENEDICT TEMBO

BENEDICT TEMBO, Kaoma, Mumbwa
BUILDING on the success of its mechanisation at its Mangango Unit on the outskirts of Kaoma, Western Province, Zambia National Service (ZNS) has begun mechanising its unit in Mumbwa, where it is installing a centre-pivot.
At Mangango, mechanisation has brought crop diversification as ZNS is able to grow soyabeans and wheat under irrigation using a centre-pivot.
Mangango Unit commanding officer John Lungu said this has drastically increased on crop diversification and production.
Lieutenant Colonel Lungu said ploughing is done by using a tractor, plough and a disc harrow, which is fast and saves on time, thereby reducing on drudgery but increases yield.
Lt. Col. Lungu said planting is done using a tractor and seed planter at a recommended plant spacing.
This he said has also saved on time of planting and has also reduced on drudgery but increased harvest.
On weed control, Col. Lungu said this is done by using a tractor and a boom sprayer to eradicate weeds.
This has proved to be an effective way to control weeds. As a result, ZNS fields are weed-free and this has drastically increased harvest and CLICK TO READ MORE



Facebook Feed

Ad1