Father, stepdaughter offspring to undergo DNA test

PRISCILLA CHIPULU, Ndola

A FIFTY-EIGHT-YEAR-OLD man accused of impregnating his 20-year-old stepdaughter has been ordered to undergo DNA test to establish the father of the baby when it is born.

The Chipulukusu Local Court ordered Boniface Chilufya, who is alleged to have impregnated his stepdaughter, to undergo DNA test.

The order was made in favour of Edward Lungu who sued his former wife's husband, Chilufya, for damaging his daughter