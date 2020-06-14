Father, sons differ over marriage

MIKE MUGALA

Lusaka

MARRIAGE has caused a rift between a man and his three sons who disapprove of his third union with another woman after the death of their biological mother.

This came up in the Kanyama Local Court after Nalwendo Nalwendo, 49, sued his three sons for restraining order.

Nalwendo told the court that he has been receiving death threats from his sons from the time he married his third wife.

He said he would only have peace if his three sons, Lucas, 28, Jimmy, 26, and Bernard, 23, are sent to jail.

He told the court that his sons have been threatening to burn him alive.