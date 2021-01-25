Father Chilinda delivers one more message

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

FATHER Charles Chilinda may be in God’s bosom following his death last Thursday but he still has one more message to deliver – love.

The St Ignatius Catholic Church priest who died of COVID-19 has been described in many ways but what comes out strongly is that he was a great unifier who knew no social status.

Parishioners yesterday streamed to St Ignatius Catholic Church to lay wreaths at a grotto in memory of Fr Chilinda, who they described as a unifier.

Although the doors to the church were closed yesterday, there was a huge portrait of Fr Chilinda placed in the gotto where CLICK TO READ MORE