Fate of killing fellow Police officer

MONICA KAYOMBO, Lusaka

HE cut short a vibrant life of his fellow police officer, but as God ordained it, the long arm of the law has caught up with constable Edwin Kabasiya, 35, a year after he murdered a colleague, Lennox Kapila, using an AK 47 rifle.

The Lusaka High Court on January 3 this year made a ruling and sentenced Kabasiya to death, meaning he will be confined to the correctional facility until he is hanged.

The landmark ruling by Lusaka High Court Judge Kazimbe Chenda has not come without praise from family members of the deceased who have described him as a professional.

The mother of the deceased, Juliet Kapila, said in an interview two days after the judgment that, although she was seeing the judge for the first time on the day of the judgment, she feels the court did a commendable job.

“We must also commend the police officers and National Prosecutions Authority for properly knitting the case together,” she said.

One might wonder why Mrs Kapila, her husband Lennox Kapila senior and Matildah, the wife of the deceased, absconded all court sessions despite receiving the call-outs for court attendance.

The close family members avoided the court because they were avoiding raising unnecessary emotions at the sight of Kabasiya and his relatives.

As usual, on January 4 last year, their son, who was in Muchinga