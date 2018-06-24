Fatal climb at Black Mountain

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

LAST Wednesday, the county’s spotlight turned on Kitwe’s most visible structure – the copper slug dump famously known as the ‘Black Mountain’.

Part of the mineral-rich ‘rubbish’ collapsed on several men who were hand-picking the chrome, leaving 11 dead while eight are still battling for lives in hospital.

This calamity might not be Zambia’s worst mine disaster in terms of the number of fatalities recorded, but 11 has still plunged the city and the nation in grief.

Those who died: Rodgers Bwalya, William Mupakaswa, Frank Mulusa, Comebell Kutobola and Allan Mkandawire, Rapheal Muyutu, Blessings Bwalya, Maybin Mwansa, Enock Chirwa and Makina Banda.

The latest death, that of John Ponda, brought the death toll to 11. He died of his injuries in the intensive care unit at Kitwe Teaching Hospital on Friday.

The tragedy has left Zambia stricken with grief. The mood is even more sombre in the mining town of Kitwe, where residents are trying to come to terms with the death of the young men.

In the words of Copperbelt Province Permanent Secretary Bright Nundwe, “Our young men did not deserve to die in that manner – like chickens, this is a tragedy.”

The deceased were buried yesterday at various cemeteries in Kitwe.

What next for the young family men who still have to fend for their siblings and pay bills while on their long road to full recovery?

“I don’t think I can do any tough job again. I am done, my injuries cannot allow me to do any physically-demanding jobs. It will be difficult for me,” says Vincent Kasonde, who survived with a broken leg.

Kasonde’s eyes begin to get teary as he struggles to recount the ordeal that may have changed his life forever.

Kasonde says his life was saved by quick response from colleagues at the scene who used shovels and picks to remove the chrome that partially buried him.

“I cannot remember much, I don’t even know how we were brought here [at the hospital]. When I got here, I was just told that some of my workmates had died,” he says.

A father of two and husband, Kasonde says his heart bleeds for his family, who look up to him for support.

Another survivor, Collins Mulenga, cursed the day of the accident.

“I regret having gone to the site that day,” he says while lying in his hospital bed at Kitwe Teaching Hospital.

Kasonde and Mulenga only have one appeal, they want support so that they can start up some businesses once they are out of hospital.

The disaster has sparked a fresh debate on the safety or lack of it during the operations at the copper and cobalt rich dump site. There seems to be unanimous consensus by stakeholders on serious safety flaws at the site.

Safety alarm bells were first rung last month when a blasting operation at the Black Mountain by the small-scale miners went wrong, leaving shattered windows and cracked walls in some nearby houses.

Weeks later, an amateur video was circulated on social media where part of the slag dump was crumbling down while hand-pickers were rushing to the scene to pick the chrome.

Minister of Mines and Minerals Development Richard Musukwa assured the nation that the Black Mountain was safe for people operating there, but his assurance failed the reality test.

Mines safety department director Gideon Ndalama regretted the uncontrollable number of unskilled miners that were allowed access to the site without proper safety measures taken.

He said before the accident happened, officers from the mines safety department were denied entry to the site when they wanted to conduct regular inspections.

Mr Ndalama says the nature of operations at the Black Mountain was supposed to be less labour-intensive, but this has not been the case in the last one month the small-scale miners have been working.

But Chapamo Mineral Processing Investments, a holding company for the small-scale miners at the site, has rebuffed Mr Ndalama’s assertions about denying his access to inspect the works.

“What happened is very sad, it is a pity that there is information that we chased mine safety department officers. We have people who come on several aspects. The notion that we are chasing people is wrong,” Mr Tembo said.

Kitwe-based mining expert Taulo Chewe said before operations at the Black Mountain resume, all safety loopholes must be sealed to avert another possible loss of lives in future.

Mr Chewe said if the safety issues are left unchecked at the site, the country will continue losing lives at the Black Mountain.

“Matters of safety at any mining area are paramount. Today we have lost 10, tomorrow we may lose nine,” Mr Chewe says.

Meanwhile, Citizens for a Better Environment (CBE) executive director Peter Sinkamba has attributed the accident to negligence and a breach of Section 80 of the Minerals and Development Act by Government.

But Jones Mulusa, brother of one of the deceased, says it is not time for the blame game, rather he wants to see better safety conditions for people who will work at the site once it is re-opened.

“There is nothing we can do. People have died, we need to ensure that proper safety measures are taken when the mine is re-opened,” Mulusa says.

It may appear to have shot to prominence now, but the Black Mountain has always been a famous and sometimes contentious feature on the Copperbelt, and Kitwe in particular.

The site dates as far back as the 1930s when the first mine shaft called Rokana Mine was sunk in Kitwe.

According to a document availed to the Sunday Mail by Kitwe Mayor Christopher Kang’ombe, Rokana Mine was later to be known as the Nkana Division under the Zambia Consolidated Copper Mines (ZCCM).

ZCCM Nkana Division used to mine the copper ore and process it through its smelter.

Owing to the old technology used, other valuable minerals would remain as waste and eventually dumped at Wusakile dump site, which came to be known as Black Mountain.

“Illegal miners started frequenting the dump site in the early 1980s to salvage any material that would be dumped at the Black Mountain. In the late 1990s during privatisation, no investor was interested in the dumpsite,” Mr Kang’ombe says.

Interest in the site only grew later after advancement with Chambeshi Metals being the first mining company to express intentions of acquiring ownership of the Black Mountain.

“From the 80s up until the time Chambeshi Metals was buying the Black Mountain, the illegal miners continued scavenging the material at dump site,” Mr Kan’gombe says.

Within a few years of acquiring the mountain, Chambeshi Metals sold it to a Chinese company called Nkana Alloy, whose shareholding is 90 percent, while 10 percent belonged to ZCCM-IH.

Later, illegal miners teamed up and registered a company between 2013 and 2015 and took the matter to court claiming ownership of the Black Mountain.

After a legal battle between the interested parties, Government resolved to give ZCCM-IH’s 10 percent stake in the site to the small scale miners commonly known as Jerabos.

The handover was aimed at empowering young people in Kitwe in view of high levels of unemployment.

Kitwe residents are divided as to whether the empowerment move has benefited the common man in Wusakile, Nkana East and Ndeke townships, which lie in the vicinity of the dump site.

Kellys Mutale is of the view that the intention to empower young people with the Black Mountain was good but it was done hastily, hence nothing much can be realised from there.

“I think there are better ways of doing things at the Black Mountain. A lot of people are still not benefiting from that recourse. You just carry a survey around Wusakile and see how many people are employed at the Black Mountain,” Mutale says.

Others have suggested that the 10 percent stake be handed back to ZCCM–IH, who in turn should find another investor that will employ local people in the area.

But Mr Tembo says that is not the solution.

“What the President did by giving us this site was good, it is not something that we take lightly. This is serious empowerment with long-term benefits.

“There is a lot of misinformation about operations at the mountain, people think we engage in unorthodox methods of mining. That is not the case,” Mr Tembo says.

Mr Tembo represents seven companies under Chapamo.

These are M and N, Keidav, Lunga, RCM, Kanarashe Vision and Riverpark. The companies load the material from the site and then find a market which is mostly companies owned by the Chinese.

For as long as it will continue to exist, the Black Mountain will always polarise opinion on how best it is managed for the benefits to trickle down to the proverbial common man.