Fasting woman now in mountain of problems

CHRISTINE CHIHAME, Lusaka

AFTER staying at a mountain with a Divine Assignment Church Ministries pastor and other church congregants for more than a year, the woman who collapsed at Intercity Bus Terminus has lapsed into mental illness.

And Chainama Hills Hospital public relations officer George Tafuna says Gloria’s condition is as a result of isolation and trauma that she might have gone through while at the mountain.

Gloria Malama’s older brother, Francis, said his sister enjoyed good health and has never had any history of mental illness until last month when she returned from the mountain CLICK TO READ MORE