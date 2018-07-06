Fast-track title deeds centre launched

KAPALA CHISUNKA, Lusaka

GOVERNMENT has launched the national land titling centre to facilitate speedy issuance of title deeds following President Edgar Lungu’s directive to guarantee security of tenure for property owners.The centre has a target of 300,000 title deeds this year.

Minister of Lands and Natural Resources Jean Kapata said during the launch of the centre yesterday that title deeds will be issued in selected cities and towns to properties on State land.