Fashionistas day out

ZIO MWALE, Lusaka

FROM the start, it was expected that the Lusaka July would attract a lot of attention, and it did.Throughout the week, pictures of various outfits won by those who attended the Lusaka July last Saturday at Polo Horse in Lusaka have been making rounds online.

A number of celebrities were in attendance; the likes of Nollywood actress Nadia Buari, South African television presenter and actor Maps Maponyane and Namibian winner of the Big Brother Africa The Chase Dillish Mathews were the international stars in attendance.

But local celebrities were also in attendance. On the official guest list were the likes of Macky II, Cleo Ice Queen, DJ El Mukuka, Mampi and Bombshell.

Iris Kaingu, Lulu Haangala, Abel Chungu, Chef and Petita Mwanza also made an appearance at the third annual Lusaka July.

Running under the theme “Colony of Wealth”, the Lusaka Polo Club saw scores of fashionistas walk the red carpet expressing richness, loyalty and diversity of African fashion through their outfits.

They all had their own interpretations of the theme.

For instance, Iris saw herself as coming from the Egyptian colony of wealth, a goddess with the name Cleopatra.

Otherwise, the event that combines fashion and the equestrian sport was all about who was the best dressed. But make no mistake, the rivalry was not only among the females as the competition could be seen among the men as well who one could spot in luxurious African outfits, long robes and tuxedos.

But it was indeed prestigious. Yes, prestigious in the strictest sense of the word. While VIP tickets were going at K700, the standard ones were pegged at K250. Yet, there were more people in the VIP lounge than they were in the standard section.

“Here you get the attention you need, you can chat with celebrities, also hang around with them. It’s even better here because you get the respect you deserve,” Mubita Steven, a regular at the Lusaka July explained to the Weekend Mail why he opted for the VIP ticket.

But although Nadia Buari, who was the main guest celebrity came dressed in a red office suit and a black hat, an outfit far from the theme, local celebrities like Mampi , Cleo Ice Queen, Bombshall, Iris Kaingu, Mwaka Mugala (Zuba) and a few others tried to interpret the theme of “Colony of Wealth” with their outfits.

But apart from the socialites showing off their outfits, fashion designers like Nkanda Yaku, Lace by Mwenge, Kanyembo by Blink Africa Designs, Gloria’s Designs by Anna and Miss72 by Kuni also showcased their latest collections together with Mtani from Tanzania.

The runway models walked boldly with live music performances by James Sakala and Kuni as guest enjoyed the fashion display.

The Lusaka July was introduced in 2016 by PR Girl Media as a deliberate spin-off of the South African horse-racing event the Durban July. In the last three years, the event has grown to become a must-attend for socialites with an eye for fashion.