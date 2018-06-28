Fashion tips U-20 to qualify for AfCON

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

CHIPOLOPOLO striker Fashion Sakala is confident the Under-20 national team players will qualify for next year’s Niger Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations.Sakala was a pivotal member of the 2017 Under-20 side that achieved success bagging the Africa Cup title on home soil and reaching the quarter-finals at the FIFA World Cup in South Korea.

The junior Chipolopolo are preparing to take on Burundi in the final round of the Niger qualifiers next month.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/