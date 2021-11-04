Fashion takes hat off

ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

THE United Nations climate change conference in Glasgow brought together two of Zambia's most influential figures currently – footballer Fashion Sakala and President Hakainde Hichilema. Sakala, who hit his first career hat-trick over the weekend for Glasgow Rangers, was ecstatic to meet the head of State on Tuesday, using the occasion to raise the profile of his club, himself and that of the country. And Sakala could not have wished for any better parental guidance from the President at a time his career is spiralling impressively. Interestingly, the two shared their rags-to-riches backgrounds, both having grown up in the village before making it big in life. President Hichilema has on many occasions shared his childhood life history and mostly it is traced from the village in Namwala district. Sakala, on the other hand, also came from a rural set-up in Chipata few years ago because of his football skill and is now playing for one of the top teams in Scotland. During the meeting, the President implored Sakala to continue working hard and advised him to manage his finances well. "We admire Glasgow Rangers. The country and all of us are proud of you and wish you all the best. Keep working hard and