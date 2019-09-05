Fashion stuns

Sport

September 5, 2019
1 Min Read
ZAMBIA striker Fashion Sakala (left) beats Congo-Brazzaville defender Ondon Rhyce during a 2019 Egypt Africa Cup of Nations last round first leg at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka last night. Zambia won 2-1. PICTURE: JEAN MANDELA

ALEX NJOVU, National Heroes Stadium, Lusaka
ZAMBIA 2 CONGO 1
BELGIUM-BASED striker Fashion Sakala’s brace last night helped Zambia to a hard-fought victory against resolute Congo- Brazzaville in the race for a place at the 2019 Egypt Africa Cup of Nations finals.
Fashion scored on either side of half-time to condemn the visiting team that displayed glimpses of top quality in a match watched by President Edgar Lungu.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

