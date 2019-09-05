Fashion stuns

ALEX NJOVU, National Heroes Stadium, Lusaka

ZAMBIA 2 CONGO 1

BELGIUM-BASED striker Fashion Sakala’s brace last night helped Zambia to a hard-fought victory against resolute Congo- Brazzaville in the race for a place at the 2019 Egypt Africa Cup of Nations finals.

Fashion scored on either side of half-time to condemn the visiting team that displayed glimpses of top quality in a match watched by President Edgar Lungu.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/