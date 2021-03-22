Fashion out, Mahrez in

ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

WHILE hoping to assemble the best squad for Thursday’s crucial Africa Cup qualifying match against Algeria, the Chipolopolo have suffered a setback, with Belgium-based star forward Fashion Sakala ruled out due to an injury.

The Zambian striker suffered a recurring ankle injury in his team’s 1-0 win in the Belgian First Division match against Royal Excel Mouscron on Saturday and will be sidelined for some weeks.

Sakala said in an interview from his base in Belgium that he will not be available for the two make or break matches against Algeria and Zimbabwe.

He however wished his teammates success and that he will be praying for them.

South Africa-based duo of goalkeeper Mwenya Chibwe and defender Gampani Lungu arrived in the country yesterday and CLICK TO READ MORE