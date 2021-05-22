Fashion braces for Rangers

BENEDICT TEMBO, Lusaka

CHIPOLOPOLO winger Fashion Sakala on Thursday signed off the Belgian top flight by scoring a brace in Koninklijke Voetbalclub Oostende’s 2-2 draw against Mechelen on the last day of the campaign.

Sakala, who has played three seasons in Belgium, ended his stint at the Diaz Arena with a milestone by becoming the first Ostende player to score 16 goals in one season.

“I’m very happy and proud to become the first KVO Ostende player to score 16 goals in one season,” said Sakala, who is moving to Rangers in the Scottish Premier League for the 2021-2022 season.

The former Under-20 international moved to Oostende in the 2018-2019 season after two seasons at Spartak Moscow reserves in the Russian league.

The dribbling wizard, who played 100 games for Oostende, is very proud and confesses that he has the same illusion that he had “when I wore this shirt for the first time. A very big thanks to this club that has made me to grow so much”.

