Farming project to change livelihoods in West

LUCY LUMBE, Sefula

AT 80, Florence Mainga is the senior-most among a group of 25 members in Sefula, Western Province, who have embarked on a mushroom project designed to enhance nutrition levels and contribute to the national food basket.

The octogenarian prides herself among the most active participants of the Sefula mushroom project.

Ms Mainga says the project will not only empower her financially but will enable her to transfer the expertise gained through the capacity-building training to her children and grandchildren for increased mushroom production in Sefula.

“Apart from transferring the knowledge to my grandchildren, I am also helping myself by utilising this project to provide the mushroom for consumption at home and also selling part of it to have some income.

“I do not want to be sitting idle at home, at my age I do not want to find myself in a predicament where I am asking for alms. Age will not hinder me, I own a garden and I have also ventured in other projects and voluntary works. This project will help sustain households and the community,” she said.

The mushroom project is the only running mushroom project through the Pilot Programme for Climate Resilience (PPCR) under the Strengthening Climate Resilience Barotse sub-basin (SCReBs) Project. It is also the only mushroom-growing initiative in Mongu district.

The Sefula mushroom project, implemented through funding from PPCR, is a replica of Nakonga Mushroom Project, which was earlier rolled out in the area. It involved the participation of 120 community beneficiaries, comprise 67 women and 53 men.

The success of Nakonga Mushroom Project resulted in the implementation of the Sefula Mushroom project, which has seen the construction of a production building furnished with shelves for the purpose of growing mushrooms.

The Sefula Mushroom project is particularly involved in the production of a special variety of mushroom known as oyster mushroom.

Sefula Mushoom Project chairperson Christine Sililo says the project has drawn participation of 25 members, who include 23 females and two males.

Ms Sililo, aged 56, is a farmer who grows a variety of vegetables for household consumption.

She says Government has helped create a favourable environment in the agricultural sector for subsistence farmers such as herself.

Ms Sililo has, however, bemoaned the low participation of farmers in the project.

“I am seeing the light at the end of the tunnel, I would request my other colleagues to join because that is how we can make a good living than just being home and crying always. That does not help sort anything.

“Through this mushroom project, we will be helping ourselves. Through the exposure and knowledge acquired I will be able to provide food and money for the family,” she said.

Project trainer Malumo Mubita said the project is of great value to the community of Sefula as it will help enhance the nutritional levels of community members and feed into the growing demand of mushroom.

He said with the climate variations that are experienced in the country, mushroom production is viable and should be replicated not only through the project but with other community members.

Mr Mubita said 786 bags of mushroom have been grown in sterilised rice husks packaged in colourless plastic bags.

“From the time we planted, it takes about 30 to 40 days from planting to harvesting. Each bag of the mushroom is expected to produce 200 grammes of mushrooms of which five bags will produce a kilogramme of mushroom.

“The mushroom production facility is designed in a special way, there are four by four shelves designed to carry as many mushroom bags as possible. The room has an average temperature of 30 degrees, and to this cause we have a hydrometer that measures humidity and temperature, we are supposed to maintain 30 degrees that is the temp allowed, it is an imitation of the rain season,” he said.

Mr Mubita said through the project, the beneficiaries will be able to utilise the expertise gained from the project training to make similar household models of the mushroom-growing initiative.

“Each individual member should be able to replicate this, yes, this has been built out of expensive material but in the lessons we taught them they can make even from the local available material. After they have learnt both theoretically and practically from this project, they should be able to each put up the small replication of the same using local material,” he said.

Mr Mubita said a ready market for the sale of oyster mushroom has already been created as currently a kilogramme of oyster mushroom sales at K100.

He said understanding climate change impacts has increased their commitment and determination to develop a sustainable alternative livelihood base in farming.

According to Mongu Municipal Council environmental planner Darius Silupya, currently about 215 projects under PPCR have been implemented with over 10,000 individuals benefitting.

Mr Silupya said since inception, the project has been empowering households in the Barotse sub- basin with various interventions in agriculture such as fish farming and vegetable production.

He said the project further seeks to increase adaptation capabilities among communities affected by climate change.

Mr Silupya said the project will help change the economic status of the province after it was ranked among the poorest provinces in the country during the country’s last census.

“Earlier in 2014, people used to focus on gardening, and that could not have impact because it was seasonal, but now with the coming of this project, it started providing solar-powered boreholes per project.

“We have introduced an integrated system approach where with every project you are doing piggery or goat farming you need to have a solar powered borehole so that you will be able to engage in other supplementary activities to support your project,” he said.

Mr Silupya said about 10 hand pumps and 30 solar-powered boreholes have been provided under the project.

“In Imalyo ward we have done about six canals, we also have big canals done through the project which have also been created in the plains just to improve transportation of goods for our people in the plains.

“Those that are staying in the plains, the canals have been cleared for them to transport their goods because it used to be a challenge to ferry their goods,” he said.

Mr Silupya said in 2019, about US$17 million additional fund was allocated towards the project anchored on enhancing value addition and creating market linkages.

He said Government has embarked on numerous interventions to improve the livelihoods of people in Western Province and the progress of the implemented projects is visible as the province is set to become an economic hub.

The project aims to strengthen Zambia’s national institutional framework for climate resilience and improve the adaptive capacity of vulnerable communities in the Barotse sub-basin of the Zambezi floodplain.