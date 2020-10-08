Farming outside the box

BENEDICT TEMBO, Sesheke

FARMING in an area not known for commercial farming was a huge challenge for Benjamin du Preez, as even getting skilled farm workers was a challenge.

They had to build everything from scratch.

Mr du Preez, who is also an evangelist, and his family settled in Sesheke district in 2013, where they set up a farm called Liseli (meaning light or knowledge in Silozi).

He has settled on the banks of the Zambezi River with his wife, Celesté, and three children (Benjamin, Louwnique and Zoë).

“It’s a privilege to be here and we love the Lozi people. We feel welcome and appreciated. We have formed deep and meaningful relationships with all of our staff and many local villagers,” he says.

Mr du Preez says although it was challenging to start a farm from scratch, he knew God had called his family to do so, and that He would provide, support and be the solution to all the problems the family would face.

“We come from South Africa. I did environmental studies and have always been intrigued on how to farm with nature and not against it. The heart of the farm is to do everything as organic as possible. We live in a time where people are again asking questions about the foods they consume and where they come from. The way we farm and what we eat determines our health,” he says.

“That is where I have also learned the huge capacity the Lozi people have. Today, we have licensed tractor, vehicle and heavy vehicle drivers on CLICK TO READ MORE