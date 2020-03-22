Farming no job for old people only – as demonstrated by Kachengo

DOREEN NAWA, Lusaka

WEARING a long-sleeved blue work suit, Harrington Kachengo looks nothing like the typical farmer as he stands in his tomato field in Lusaka West.

But the 27-year-old farmer knows what difference farming has made in his life.

Harrington, who graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in education from the University of Zambia, is today living a life he thought only existed in his dreams.

After completing his secondary education in 2012, Harrington went from office to office looking for a part-time job.

He did this routinely for two years. However, one morning in 2014, when he was at Soweto Market in Lusaka, he noticed that vegetables were selling fast.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/