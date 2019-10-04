Farmers welcome Congo maize deal

NANCY MWAPE, Lusaka

FARMERS and grain traders have commended Government for formalising maize and mealie meal trade with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), saying the development will improve sustainability of the industry and contribute towards economic growth.

On Wednesday, Zambia and the DRC signed a trade deal, which will facilitate export of 600,000 metric tonnes of maize, starting in the 2020/2021 farming season.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/