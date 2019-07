NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

IN GOVERNMENT’S quest to encourage more citizens to venture into farming to diversify the economy, the Food Reserve Agency (FRA) has pegged this year’s maize buying price at K110 per 50kg bag.

This represents a 47 percent increase from last season's crop marketing price of K70 per bag, and is the highest value set by the agency since its establishment in 1995.