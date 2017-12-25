Farmers take over Chimwemwe Cemetery

MELODY MUPETA, Kitwe

PEASANT farmers in Kitwe’s Chimwemwe constituency have invaded the Old Chimwemwe Cemetery where they are removing tombstones from the graveyards to create space for cultivation of crops.

The Old Chimwemwe cemetery was last active seven years ago.

Some Kitwe residents who bought private land from the local authority are still using the graveyard to bury their loved ones.

Recently, the local authority halted the construction of houses in the same graveyard, where illegal squatters had allocated themselves pieces of land.

A check by Daily Mail at the graveyard found crops like maize, pumpkin leaves and beans.

And Chimwemwe Member of Parliament Mwila Mutale said in an interview yesterday that it is illegal for people to do farming activities in the graveyard, and that such behaviour should not…http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/