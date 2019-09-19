Farmers should prioritise soil fertility for good yields

Analysis: BENEDICT TEMBO

THE planting season is on the horizon and seed companies will start bombarding farmers with the maize seed on offer.

Each company will claim to have the best seed on the market.

This sweeps the farmers off their feet – in fact they are confused because they do not know the best seed for their fields.

Yet, the ideal situation is to help farmers get the most out of their fields irrespective of the size of the farm.

Seed companies should not just ask farmers how big their fields are so that they advise them how much seed they should buy.

The first question should be to find out the quality of the soil before handing out the bill for the certified seed.