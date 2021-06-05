Farmers must benefit

GOVERNMENT’S decision to allow exportation of maize and mealie-meal to neighbouring countries is more good news to farmers who’ve been yearning to exploit the lucrative international market for a long time. “Coming to this year, we will allow a lot of exports of maize and mealie-meal. We will be measuring every quarter what will be exported so that you can also have foreign exchange,” President Lungu said. Despite the country being surrounded by a yawning market in the region, Government has been restrictive on the export of maize in the past to avoid compromising food security in the country. A couple of years ago, the country experienced perennial droughts on one hand and floods on the other. This affected crop production. In the areas hit by drought, crops dried before yielding while in flood areas crops were submerged. This coupled with other factors affected crop production by farmers. However the past three agriculture seasons have been inspiring with the country recording bumper harvests consecutively. In the 2019/2020 season the country recorded an estimated 3,387,469 tonnes of maize, which was a 69 percent increase from the 2018/2019 harvest of 2,000,389 tonnes. For the 2020/2021 season the country has recorded 3,620,244, which represents a seven percent increase from the last season. In view of the bumper harvests, early this year, Grain Traders Association of Zambia wrote to Government to allow its members to start exporting maize grain because they have capacity to export 68,000 metric tonnes of the stable crop. The President’s decision to allow export of maize and mealie-meal is certainly a prayer answered for farmers and millers. Exporting maize in particular will allow farmers to earn more from their crops. While this will motivate farmers, it will also encourage more people to venture into farming. The more people venture into farming, the higher the production. With increased production comes more revenue not only for individual farmers but for the country as a whole.

With increased income, it is also expected that the capacity of farmers to produce more will be enhanced. It is also good that millers have not been left out as they will also benefit in terms of forex from the export of mealie-meal. This will lead to business growth and creation of the much needed jobs by milling companies. With more money in farmers’ pockets and increased business activity, the national economy will also be boosted.

While it is indisputable that allowing export of maize comes with a lot of benefits, there’s need to safeguard against food insecurity both at household and national level. This calls for a strategic way of facilitating exports to ensure that after exports there will still be enough food in the country.

It is good that Government is mindful of this fact and is putting measures in place to avoid affecting the country’s food security negatively.

It is, therefore, hoped that the Food Reserve Agency will buy enough maize to sufficiently stock the reserves given the good price it is offering this year. Farmers should not be overtaken by the lucrative market to sell all their stock. They need to ensure they leave enough for consumption.

This should actually encourage them to produce more in the next farming season to reap more returns. This will mean farmers investing their returns in farming equipment and inputs, for increased production.