Farmers must be rich

STEVEN MVULA, Chilanga

FARMERS should not be poor, and President Edgar Lungu has challenged researchers to help improve crop yields, especially for small-scale farmers.

He said yesterday that lack of innovation and scientific research contributes to most Zambian farmers being poor.

The President said institutions like Zambia Agriculture Research Institute (ZARI) should find out the kind of diseases affecting crops so that farmers’ yields can be protected.

The head of State was speaking when he visited ZARI to appreciate its role in the country’s agriculture sector.

“When you talk about farming, you are talking about bellies. How many of us don’t have a stomach? We all eat. So the market is everywhere. Whether you are slim like some of us or fat, you are going to eat.

"What is making us poor is lack of