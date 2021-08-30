Farmers missing out on agro tech innovations

KABANDA CHULU, Lusaka

ZAMBIAN farmers are missing out on agriculture technological innovations that could supercharge the sector with several opportunities for youths, Heifer International country manager Nachimuka Cheepa has said.

Ms Cheepa said the latest report titled “The Future of Africa’s Agriculture: An Assessment of the Role of Youth and Technology” states that Zambia’s agriculture sector has continued to grapple with various challenges.

“As Zambians bask in the euphoria of their successful presidential elections, held on August 12, 2021, the nation’s farming sector still faces challenges of productivity, access to financing, innovation and technology even as the COVID-19 continues to exert its toll on social and economic activities nationwide,” Ms Cheepa said in a statement on Friday.

She said the survey revealed that while there are a wide range of agritech innovations that could propel Zambia’s farmers to profitability, only 23 percent of youths engaged in agriculture are using any form of CLICK TO READ MORE