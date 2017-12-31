Farmers, millers differ

MALUMO SILUMESI and CHAMBO NG’UNI, Kabwe

THE Millers Association of Zambia (MAZ) has advised Zambia National Farmers Union president (ZNFU) Jervis Zimba to stop issuing “unsubstantiated” statements on food security in the country.

ZAM president Andrew Chintala said it is wrong for Mr Zimba to claim that hunger is looming next year in Zambia because of late activation of electronic voucher (e-voucher) cards.

"It is unfortunate that our colleagues from ZNFU have continued to issue alarming statements which can cause panic among citizens.