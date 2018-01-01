Farmers hit back at millers

STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

ZAMBIA National Farmers Union (ZNFU) president Jervis Zimba says it is necessary for the farmers’ body to always alert Government about the country’s food security.

Mr Zimba was responding to Millers Association of Zambia (MAZ) president Andrew Chintala, who has accused ZNFU of alarming the nation by saying there is a likelihood of hunger this year.

He said in an interview yesterday that ZNFU is not hallucinating but merely giving a timely warning to Government.

“ZNFU is a responsible institution and it will be very irresponsible for us not to warn Government that Zambia is headed for a food crisis.

"This is because farmers may not harvest adequate maize due to problems like poor implementation of…