Farmers get seed tips

KELLY NJOMBO, Lusaka

FARMERS should plant flood- resistant seeds in the 2020/2021 farming season in the wake of anticipated excess rainfall, Indaba Agricultural Policy and Research Institute (IAPRI) has said.

According to Famine Early Warning Systems Network (FEWSNET), southern African countries, including Zambia, are expected to experience above, average rainfall.

FEWNET is a research body of United Agency for International Development which provides information and analysis on food insecurity in various parts of the world.

IAPRI executive director Chance Kabaghe said based on the forecast, it is important that the availability of farming inputs such as seeds and CLICK TO READ MORE