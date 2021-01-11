Farmers get crop pests alert

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

THE Zambia Meteorological Department (ZMD) has advised farmers to regularly check their fields for pests because the rains experienced in most parts of the country can attract the crop-eating insects.

ZMD has, therefore, urged farmers to report any pests spotted in their fields to the nearest agriculture office.

This is according to the latest ZMD agro meteorological bulletin shared recently.

“Farmers should ensure timely weeding of fields to prevent stunting and yellowing of crops.

"They should also conduct regular scouting of pests, especially African migratory locusts in Central, Western and Southern provinces and