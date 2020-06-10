Farmers fish into K118m pond

DARLINGTON MWENDABAI, Lusaka

THE Citizens Economic Empowerment Commission (CEEC) has started disbursing the over K118 million aquaculture empowerment fund to farmers countrywide.

So far, K6.4 million has been disbursed to commercial banks to benefit 50 farmers in Rufunsa, Chilanga, Kafue and Chirundu districts.

Another K2.9 million was given to 23 farmers in Mwinilunga and K2.4 million was disbursed to 19 beneficiaries in Solwezi.

CEEC public relations and communications manager Michelo Mukata said the disbursement started last