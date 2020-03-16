Farmers countrywide to get 9,000 field days

TRYNESS TEMBO, Lusaka

FARMERS in the horticulture sector need incentives to grow fruits and vegetables that can easily be produced in the country to help meet the local demand and reduce on imports amid currency fluctuations, Fruits and Vegetable Traders Association vice-secretary Abel Luminga has said.

Currently, the Kwacha is trading in the range of K15.40 and K15.50 against the United States dollar on the bid and offer respectively.

Mr Luminga said due to the volatile Kwacha and other economic challenges, fruit imports have reduced to about 90 tonnes per week from