Farm workers get salary increase

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

THE Zambia National Farmers Union (ZNFU) and Zambia Farm Employers Association (ZFEA) have increased the minimum wage for farm workers from K738 to K823 per month.

This is according to a weekly bulletin released by ZNFU public relations officer Calvin Kaleyi.

"After almost four months of protracted negotiations between ZFEA and the union, negotiations for the 2018/19 mimimum wage scale were concluded on Thursday at the ZNFU secretariat," the bulletin reads in part.