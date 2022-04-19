Farm helper goes in 17 years

MAYENGO NYIRENDA, Chipata

A 30-YEAR-OLD Malawian has been sentenced to 17 years imprisonment with hard labour for indecently assaulting a minor. Yotam Banda, of Mchinji district in Malawi, who was working in Chipata at a farm as a helper, touched the private parts of the daughter of his employer while her parents were asleep. Particulars of the offence are that Banda, on July 2, 2019, in Chipata, indecently assaulted a girl below the age of 15. Banda was convicted by the Chipata Magistrate Court and was committed to the High Court for sentencing. He appeared before Chipata resident judge Mercy Makubalo for sentencing. According to records, Banda sneaked into his employer's house at night and entered the minor's bedroom without her