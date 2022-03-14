Fare-thee-well RB

VIOLET MENGO, Lusaka

NEARLY all people that related and worked with him describe him as a very friendly and jovial man who was boundless in his interaction with other people.

That was the story of Zambia’s fourth republican President Rupiah Bwezani Banda, who died on Friday, March 11, 2022.

Mr Banda was a survivor of prostate cancer who was later to succumb to colon cancer that Friday at about 19:02 hours at his home in Lusaka at a time Zambians least expected.

When news of his demise filtered through social media, it sent shockwaves in the nation and many took to web-based platforms to eulogise him and commiserate with his family.

A few hours later, President Hakainde Hichilema went live on radio and television to officially announce the death of Mr Banda which came 20 days after his birthday.

The death of the fourth President, who was fondly known as RB, also came nine months after the demise of another of Zambia’s statesman and first President, Kenneth Kaunda, on June 17, 2021.

“We pray that God comforts the bereaved family and we as a nation join them in mourning President Banda. We recognise with fondness his long and illustrious career in public service and we appreciate his service to the nation,” President Hichilema said in his address to the nation.

The President also declared seven days of national mourning for Mr Banda, who will be laid to rest on Friday, March 18, 2022.

Background

Born on the February 19, 1937 in the town of Miko, Gwanda in Southern Rhodesia, present-day Zimbabwe, Rupiah was the son of a migrant Northern Rhodesian couple that had gone to that country in search of employment.

He attended school in Zambia while his parents remained in Gwanda where his father was working.

Growing up at a time when the former Northern Rhodesia was fighting for independence, Mr Banda started his political career at the age of 23 when he joined the UNIP youth wing.

In the early 1960s while studying in Sweden, Mr Banda served as UNIP representative in Northern Europe. A year after the country's independence, he became Zambia's first ambassador to Egypt at the age of 27