FAO tips African states on food supply chain

KELLY NJOMBO, Lusaka

Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) has called on African countries to encourage private sector investments in the food supply chain in a bid to reduce food losses.

Currently, eSwatini, Tanzania, Uganda and Zambia are participating in a FAO-led global project to strengthen the food supply chain.

FAO assistant director general and regional representative for Africa Abebe Haile-Gabriel said in Africa the majority of food loss happens between harvest and the point of sale.

Dr Haile-Gabriel said in a statement recently that some of the leading causes of food losses in Africa are lack of cold chain facilities especially for perishables, unreliable and inadequate storage facilities and insufficient agro-processing skills among