KELLY NJOMBO, Lusaka
Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) has called on African countries to encourage private sector investments in the food supply chain in a bid to reduce food losses.
Currently, eSwatini, Tanzania, Uganda and Zambia are participating in a FAO-led global project to strengthen the food supply chain.
FAO assistant director general and regional representative for Africa Abebe Haile-Gabriel said in Africa the majority of food loss happens between harvest and the point of sale.
Dr Haile-Gabriel said in a statement recently that some of the leading causes of food losses in Africa are lack of cold chain facilities especially for perishables, unreliable and inadequate storage facilities and insufficient agro-processing skills among
FAO tips African states on food supply chain
