FAO calls for investment in drought tolerant seeds

KELLY NJOMBO, Lusaka

FOOD and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) country representative George Okechi says investment is needed to breed drought tolerant seeds and make them available to farmers in a bid to increase food security.

Dr Okechi also said small-scale farmers need to be eager to plant drought resilient and early-maturing seeds to avoid producing low yields in the wake of climate change.

He said in an interview recently that farmers need to practise climate- smart agriculture, conservation farming and good agricultural practices to improve yields and