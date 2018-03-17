Fans unlock Castle Lite

KELVIN KACHINGWE, Lusaka

AS WAS probably expected, legions of fans turned up on the upper deck of Levy Mall Business Park in Lusaka last Saturday for the Castle Lite Road to Unlocks concert that was being headlined by South African rapper Nasty C.

Yes, the main act took his time going on stage, but that seemed to matter little to the fans who waited patiently as some of them indulged in the Castle Lite. Well, in any case, that is the reason why the concert was organised in the first place.

But first before Nasty C took to the stage, local artistes warmed the stage for him. And just for the record, Nasty C is one of the most sought -after hip hop artistes in South Africa.

Little wonder Zambian fans turned up in their huge numbers.

Yes, it was a musical spectacle with some jaw-dropping performances by local artistes like Krytic, Chef 187, Urban Hype, DJ V Jeezy and DJ Kuks.

This was all for the Castle Lite consumers, who were being given a first-hand experience of the Castle Lite Unlocks campaign which is also running in other southern African countries such as Namibia, Botswana, Lesotho and Swaziland.

The Zambian market was selected as the very first to host the event on the roster and the crowd of over 1,000 attendants were not disappointed with the talent that the Castle Lite Unlocks stage had to offer.

“Road to Castle Lite Unlocks is a celebration of local and international talent in a progressive and memorable way,” Castle Lite brand manager Thelma Kaonga said. “The Castle Lite brand encourages the integration of African talent and we are thrilled to see so many people support hip-hop music in this country and beyond.”

The event was well attended with celebrities such as Cleo Ice Queen, Bombshell, El Mukuka, Grace Rumsey, Shadaya and Petersen.