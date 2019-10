ROBINSON KUNDA and ALEX NJOVU, National Heroes Stadium, Lusaka

ZAMBIA 2 (3) eSWATINI 2 (2)

SOCCER fans yesterday rioted in protest of what they termed as a mediocre performance despite Zambia qualifying for the Cameroon 2020 African Nations Championship (CHAN) finals.

The Chipolopolo squandered a two-goal lead as eSwatini pushed for the clincher, which eluded them.