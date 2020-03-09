Fans show their frustration as Zesco draw again

MULWANDA LUPIYA, Levy Mwanawasa Stadium, Ndola

ZESCO 1 BUFFALOES 1

OTHER than Nkana and NAPSA Stars, the biggest winners among the front runners in the Super Division were Forest Rangers who, despite not being in action, were untroubled at the top of the table.

Despite going in front as early as the second minute, champions Zesco United still failed to hold on to the lead and allowed Green Buffaloes to snatch a point.