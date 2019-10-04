Fans left disappointed at lack of Brandy

ZIO MWALE, Lusaka

FANS of Brandy were left with the option of getting a refund or going to watch another 90s R‘n’B act Sisters with Voices who were roped in as the last-minute replacement after their fellow American Grammy award-winning star pulled out at the eleventh hour.

It was not what the Brandy-lovers had bargained for and the disappointment could clearly be felt on social media through comments in which some fans were demanding refunds.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/