Fans injure own player in Power win

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Arthur Davies Stadium, Kitwe

POWER 4 KYSA 0

POWER Dynamos fans sent a message in no uncertain terms of what they wanted, unfortunately the method used to deliver the message is of criminal nature and they ended up injuring their own player.

Welcoming Alex Ngonga after a long injury lay-off, the fans were eager to see their poster boy on the pitch but Perry Mutapa's decision to keep the player in the game even when the team was enjoying a comfortable lead angered the fans.