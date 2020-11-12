Fans back, but not against Zebras

DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

GOVERNMENT has given the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) the green light to allow fans back in stadia to watch league games, but the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has maintained its stance to have international games played behind closed doors.

This means there is no chance for fans to watch the Chipolopolo game against Botswana today at Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.

Minister of Youth, Sport and Child Development Emmanuel Mulenga said during a press briefing at his office in Lusaka yesterday that the Ministry of Health has provided guidelines for all clubs to follow as they allow fans to watch league games.

However, Mulenga warned that failure to adhere to guidelines will attract sanctions and that all stakeholders should strictly adhere to guidelines.

"We have had an engagement with the Ministry of Health and FAZ and we have come up with guidelines which will allow fans to go back to the stadium," he said. "We scrutinised the submissions from FAZ and we are happy to tell the fans that they can go back to the