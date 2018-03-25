Family ordered to return dowry

MIKE MUGALA, Lusaka

THE Matero local court has ordered the family of a woman who was jilted by a police officer to refund K9,000 he paid as dowry.

The judgement was made in the case on which police officer Lazarous Bwalya, 25, sued the woman’s uncle, Musiwa Simachela, 65, for refund of the dowry he paid for the hand of Florence Mate.

Magistrate Pauline Newa sitting with magistrate Miyanda Banda made the order because there was no marriage between Bwalya and Mate.