Family demands K2m from UTH over neglect

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

THE family of a Lusaka businesswoman who underwent surgery at the University Teaching Hospitals (UTH) for the removal of gallstones but later died has sued the State demanding over K2 million in compensation. And a coroner yesterday rendered an open verdict indicating that the Lusaka woman who was in April 2020 reported to have died at a priest’s house died out of natural causes after suffering breathing challenges. Coroner’s entering of a closed verdict implies that Fr Mwelwa, the witness in jeopardy, is not culpable of prosecution in connection with the death. In the earlier story, Betty Mwami’s administrator, Marjory Munyati, is demanding K2 million plus K87,700 as special damages after UTH doctors allegedly negligently conducted a surgery and left a foreign element in Ms Mwami’s stomach.

In a statement of claim filed in the Lusaka High Court, Ms Munyati has cited Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha as the defendant. The plaintiff says sometime in 2017, the victim was diagnosed with gallstones which required an operation. Gallstones are pieces of solid material that form in the gallbladder, a small organ under the liver. Ms Munyati submits that in the same year, Ms Mwami was taken to UTH for treatment. "The doctors at UTH carried out an operation