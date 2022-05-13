Family demands compensation

ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

AN AUTOPSY has revealed that FIFA doping officer Joseph Kabungo’s death was caused by a coronary disease triggered by a hostile environment. Dr Kabungo’s elder brother Webster Nonde revealed the results of the post-mortem in Lusaka yesterday.

Speaking at a press briefing called by the family and the Zambia Medical Association, Nonde said as a result of the outcome of the autopsy, the family is expecting compensation and is demanding justice from the soccer governing body. He said Kabungo died on duty and FIFA should fairly compensate the family so that his children could go through the education path without disturbances. Nonde said justice has not prevailed despite some security lapses at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja on March 29 this year. Nigeria and Ghana drew 1-1, with the latter qualifying for the 2022 FIFA World Cup on an away-goal rule having battled to a goalless draw in Accra. "We have over the past weeks read with interest the posts on the FIFA website, which has stated that the disciplinary committee has imposed sanctions on Nigeria. The lapses that FIFA has cited contributed immensely to the death of our relative, Dr Joseph Kabungo," Nonde said. FIFA has sanctioned Nigeria for failure to implement existing safety rules, failure to ensure law and order are maintained in the stadium, invasion of the field of play and throwing of objects. Nonde reiterated calls made by Senior Chieftainess Nkomeshya Mukamambo II during Kabungo's burial for the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and FIFA to thoroughly investigate the matter. He said the traditional leader spoke like a mother who understands what it means to lose a son. "As a family we appeal to the Government of Zambia. Our government should follow through on the plea made by our senior chieftainess," Nonde said. "We are crying for justice. Those with authority should help the family in ensuring that justice prevails in the circumstances which up to this day remain very unclear. We are calling upon them to take the step forward. They should help us