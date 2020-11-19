Familiarity in choirs breeds pregnancies

CHAMBO NG’UNI, Kabwe

YOUNG people working together in cooperative clubs have been urged to guard against reckless play that will result in unwanted pregnancies.

Minister of Fisheries and Livestock Nkandu Luo said when young people in cooperative clubs and choirs lose focus, some of the consequences could be unwanted pregnancies.

“We want you to focus on increasing the number of goats and chickens they are receiving from empowerment programmes… we don’t want unwanted pregnancies,” Professor Luo said.

Prof Luo said this yesterday at Clayton Park where she announced that under the Stocking and Restocking Programme, Kabwe will receive 4,000 chickens and 600 goats which will be shared among women and youth cooperative clubs in the region.

She said young people should be productive in creating wealth and improve their lives through the CLICK TO READ MORE