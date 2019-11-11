Fallen heroes remembered

NANCY SIAME, MELODY MUPETA

Lusaka, Kitwe

AS A way of honouring the fallen heroes, President Edgar Lungu yesterday led diplomats and service chiefs in laying wreaths at the cenotaph in remembrance of the gallant men and women who died during the First and Second World Wars.

President Lungu also took time to interact with dignitaries who witnessed this year’s Remembrance Day, among them MMD president Nevers Mumba, whom he congratulated on being declared the legitimate leader of the former ruling party after a court battle CLICK TO READ MORE