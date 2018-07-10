Fall of Racecourse gangster brothers

CHARLES CHISALA, Lusaka

A VIOLENT gang of two brothers, Tool Boy and Manda, sowed terror among the residents of Kitwe’s Racecourse, Twatasha and Kamatipa residential areas.

A Racecourse resident who was still living in the area at the time has vivid memories of the thieving siblings and their inevitable end.

“You know, there is always a king in the prison and protocol should always be observed. New arrivals should pay homage and pledge total loyalty to the king to avoid the wrath of his captains or kapitaos.

“But each time Tool Boy was arrested and taken to Kamfinsa State Prison, upon arrival, he would brutally batter and dethrone the king at night and take over the ‘throne’ as the new ruler,” the man recalled.

The siblings continued to terrorise the three townships, especially, Racecourse until one night members of the community summoned enough courage and said “enough is enough”.

They quietly mobilised themselves while the thugs slept, unaware of the brewing trouble outside.

The residents surrounded their small house and started shouting at them to come out.

Terrified, Tool Boy and his brother darted out of the house like rats and tried to run for dear life, but their fate was already sealed.

The crowd of mostly women and children wielding all kinds of crude weapons captured them without much ado and clobbered them mercilessly until they lost consciousness.

The baying mob pushed and fell a wooden kantemba (makeshift stall) on their spread-eagled bodies and set it on fire.

By the time police were arriving at the scene, the thieving brothers had been literally burnt to ashes, and the crowd had dispersed.

When Tool Boy and Manda’s grieving mother tried to hold a funeral for them, angry residents threatened to burn her alive in her house, forcing her to flee from Racecourse.

Other criminals who also committed robberies and other serious crimes in the city those days included Lucky Tapen and T Bana.

They were arrested, prosecuted and sentenced to long prison sentences, which they are still serving.

Then there was John Kalashini, who also served a long sentence for serious crimes By the time he was released from prison he was finished, a spent cartridge.

Kalashini is currently eking a life as a scavenger at the copper slug dump site in Wusakile, infamously known as the Black Mountain.

Another dangerous criminal called Jack Bin staged a spate of armed robberies.

As the anti-robbery squad was closing in on him, he realised he had reached the cull-de-sac of his criminal rein and made the job easier for the cops by taking his own life.

JAMALALO

Another callous thug, Jamalalo, murdered King Berek, a fine boxer at the ZCCM boxing club in Nkana Stadium, in cold blood.

During a spat at a shebeen in C Section of Wusakile township, the two engaged in a fist fight.

Jamalalo was no match for the adept and strong King Berek, who swiftly made short work of him with his jaw-shattering upper cuts and stinging jabs.

A vanquished Jamalalo left the scene, only to return hours later carrying a burnt pan brick disguised as a 2kg packet of sugar in his right hand.

He went behind the unsuspecting King Berek, who had forgotten about the earlier fight, as if to join the drink-up.

Without warning, Jamalalo struck King Berek on the back of his head with the disguised pan brick, knocking him unconscious.

King Berek was rushed to hospital, where he died a few days later after being in coma.

Jamalalo went into hiding, but was later smoked out and charged with murder, which was reduced to manslaughter.

During trial, he pleaded guilty, and was imprisoned for a few years, after which he was released.

He now tries to make ends meet at the Black Mountain.

DEFAO

There was also armed robber called Defao, the lone robber who dressed in combat military uniform.

Sometimes he would assemble a gang of teenage criminals to help him stage a difficult robbery, after which he would go solo again with a military Kalashnikov (AK 47) assault rifle.

Defao was finally cornered and shot dead by the anti-robbery squad.

YOUNGSON

Notorious gangster Youngson also carried out a spate of serious crimes. Others were John Black Five, Kalenga, Morgan Zebedee, Senkelem and John Kungu.

At the height of his criminal reign of terror, it had to take the Copperbelt divisional commanding officer to travel all the way from Ndola to Kitwe to arrest Youngson after giving him an ultimatum to turn himself in at the nearest police station.

MONDAY

Monday Lucas was another dangerous criminal, who served a long prison sentence.

He committed armed and aggravated robberies, and many other serious crimes.

In Kitwe also lived policeman Mwila Mutati, who carried out a number of armed robberies.

He was finally cornered and sent to prison.

After serving his mandatory sentence, he has reintegrated into the Kitwe community, where he lives quietly.

In Chipata township, near the Copperbelt University (CBU), lived Imfa, a diminutive, fair-complexioned handsome young criminal who led a dangerous gang based in Zambia Compound behind the Copperbelt Energy Corporation (CEC) Village in Nkana East.

The gang would pepper each house they attacked with bullets and brutally assault the occupants.

Imfa and his brood of thugs terrorised Riverside and Nkana East residential areas for some time.

Members of his gang lived in Zambia Compound and Mulenga township.

After staging a robbery in Riverside, Parklands or Nkana East, they would hibernate for a while in Mulenga township until it was safe enough to return to Zambia Compound.

And every time they staged a robbery in Chamboli or Ndeke Village, they would lie low in Zambia Compound for a while.

Between ‘jobs’ they would pass time in Zambia Compound drinking kachasu and chibuku.

On several occasions, the gangsters narrowly escaped the police dragnet because a corrupt detective constable from Nkana East police station had been alerting them.

After the detective constable was exposed by an informer, the then officer-in-charge, a Mr Tauseni, immediately removed him from the CID.

The anti-robbery squad finally cornered Imfa and his minions at Kobili tavern in Mulenga township, where they were drinking opaque chibuku beer.

He tried to escape but the officers shot him dead.

