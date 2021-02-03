Fall armyworms: Farmers counter-attack

FRANCIS LUNGU, Lusaka

THE fall armyworms have spread to all parts of Zambia, attacking maize fields and threatening the anticipated bumper harvest of over 3.3 million metric tonnes of the staple food, maize.

In December last year, the fall armyworms, also known as spodoptera frugiperda, were spotted in maize fields across the country.

Farmers like Richard Chibonga, 80, of Chitina chiefdom in the northern side of Mkushi, Central Province, are disheartened by the pest invasion.

This farming season, Mr Chibonga, of Chilomo area, planted two hectares of maize, a hectare of soya beans and some cassava stems dotted around the field.

With the support of good rains this farming season, the maize was growing well until the pests invaded his farm.

The Mkushi farmer, who has 14 children and 80 grandchildren, tilled the land with the support of family members.

He was oozing with hope for a good harvest that would guarantee food security to his family and leave them with surplus food stocks for sale.

However, in the first week of January, he noticed that some of the maize crop that was almost shoulder-high had started turning yellowish.

"When I saw the maize changing colour, I walked to the middle of the field to see what was happening, then I spotted armyworms destroying the