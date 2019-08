NANCY SIAME, Lusaka and MELODY MUPETA, Kitwe

A 22-YEAR-OLD woman of Ndola has been arrested in Lusaka for allegedly writing General Certificate of Education (GCE) examinations on behalf of her cousin.

The incident happened between Monday around 08:00 hours and Thursday about 14:30 hours at Olympia Secondary School.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/