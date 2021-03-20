Fake PS swindling teachers

STEVEN MVULA

Lusaka

SWINDLERS are at it again, conning prospective teachers using a fake Facebook account bearing the name of Ministry of General Education Permanent Secretary for Technical Services Jobbicks Kalumba.

Dr Kalumba has urged members of the public to be cautious when seeking recruitment into the teaching service.

There are nearly 60,000 unemployed teachers in the country, according to the Teaching Council of Zambia.

Dr Kalumba has reported the matter to police and urged those seeking employment as teachers to also report to